NEW YOR, Aug 15 — Mauricio Pochettino has agreed terms to become the new coach of the United States national team, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

The Athletic and ESPN reported that unnamed sources confirmed Pochettino, who parted ways with English Premier League side Chelsea in May, would replace Gregg Berhalter as boss.

Pochettino, 52, would arrive as the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada.

Pochettino left Chelsea after finishing sixth in the Premier League in his only season in charge, after previous stints with Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham.

Reports said the deal was struck after multiple conversations with US Soccer Federation technical director Matt Crocker and that no contract has been signed nor has the federation's board of directors agreed a deal with Pochettino.

ESPN said the Argentinian cannot sign a contract with US Soccer until a pay situation with Chelsea is resolved.

Pochettino would be expected to take over the US squad in time for a friendly against Canada on September 7 at Kansas City, according to ESPN. — AFP