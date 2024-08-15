KUCHING, Aug 15 — Melaka leads the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma) medal standings after winning two gold medals today in wushu.

Melaka’s Bryan Ti Kai Jie won the first gold medal of the Games, and teammate Tan Pei Ler won the second gold medal in the men’s nanquan event at Dewan Wushu SSC, Petra Jaya here today.

Penang, Perak, Federal Territories, Sarawak, Selangor and Terengganu all won one gold medal today.

Penang’s Muhammad Danish Aizad Mohd Firdaus Chua won the men’s Changquan event, Sarawak’s Stephanie Ngu Chai Ern won the women’s Changquan event, while Federal Territories’ Lee Cheng Yang and Selangor’s Mandy Cabelle Chen triumphed in the men’s and women’s Taijijian events respectively.

Meanwhile Terengganu and Perak picked up their first gold medals in the cycling individual time trials, with Terengganu’s Kee Zhe Yie winning the men’s category and Perak’s Nyo Ci Hui won the women’s category.

A total of 12 gold medals in three events, road cycling, bowling and wushu will be up for grabs tomorrow. — Bernama