KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Boxing champion Imane Khelif has filed a complaint for online harassment, calling it a “fight for justice”.

According to AFP, France has launched a cyberbullying investigation following the complaint by the Algerian, who was at the centre of a gender controversy at the Paris Olympic Games.

US magazine Variety reported that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling are named in the complaint.

The investigation will also include former US President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential race, according to the lawyer cited by Variety.

AFP reported that Khelif’s lawyer, Nabil Boudi, has said that the investigation will reveal those responsible for the “misogynist, racist, and sexist campaign”, and “those who fed the online lynching”.

The Central Office for Combating Crimes against Humanity and Hate Crimes has been tasked with the investigation.

The row began after Khelif defeated Italy’s Angela Carini in just 46 seconds with two powerful punches to Carini’s nose.

According to The Guardian, Rowling posted a picture of Khelif’s fight with Carini and wrote: “The smirk of a male who knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered.”

Separately, Musk, shared a post from the US swimmer Riley Gaines that said “men don’t belong in women’s sports” before adding, “Absolutely”.

The Guardian also reported that Khelif’s coach, Pedro Diaz, said the bullying the boxer endured during the Olympics “incredibly affected her” and “everyone around her”.

“The first time she fought in the Olympics, there was this crazy storm outside of the ring,” Diaz, who has helped train 21 Olympic champions prior to Khelif, told The Guardian. “I had never seen anything so disgusting in my life.”

Khelif won the women’s 66kg final against China’s Yang Liu during the Olympics, while Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, won the 57kg final.

Both boxers were disqualified from last year’s world championships by the International Boxing Association due to failed gender eligibility testing.

However, the two were eventually cleared by the IOC to compete in Paris only to became involved in one of the Games’ major controversies.