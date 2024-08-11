PARIS, Aug 11 — Going into the last day of the Paris Olympics 2024, China is edging the United States by one gold (39) — but the latter has more medals (122).
Some highlights from August 10:
- Stephen Curry scores decisive three-pointers to lead the US to defeat France in the basketball final.
- China sweeps all five gold medals in table tennis and all eight in diving.
- The US women's football team defeats Brazil to win the gold medal.
- New Zealand's Lydia Ko becomes the first ever golfer to win three Olympic medals.