PETALING JAYA, Aug 11 — Selangor FC (SFC) capitalised on their home advantage to secure a 2-0 victory over Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN) FC in their Super League match at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) in Kelana Jaya yesterday.

The first half was a tightly contested affair, with both teams creating chances but failing to convert them into goals.

In the 44th minute, Selangor nearly took the lead when Reziq Mohammed Saleh Banihani delivered a cross to Ronnie Allan Fernandez Saez in the penalty area but Ronnie’s effort was thwarted by Kelantan custodian Khatrul Anuar Md Jalil.

The breakthrough finally came in the 65th minute when Ronnie capitalised on a scramble in the KDN penalty area to score the opening goal.

Selangor extended their lead in the 85th minute when Ronnie converted a penalty, sealing the 2-0 win for the home side.

The introduction of Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim towards the end of the match provided a significant boost for Selangor, as over 7,400 fans erupted in cheers.

Faisal Halim’s presence reinvigorated Selangor’s performance, allowing them to maintain their dominance until the final whistle.

Faisal Halim made his first public appearance on June 16 during an FA Cup match between Selangor FC and Negeri Sembilan FC.

On May 5, the national winger suffered severe burns after being attacked with acid by an unknown assailant at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya. He required around 10 days of treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). — Bernama