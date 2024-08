PARIS, Aug 10 — Following is the schedule of Malaysian athletes in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday (Aug 10):

(Note: all events are in Malaysian time)

GOLF (Le Golf National)

Women’s Individual

Round 4: Ashley Lau — 3.22 pm



Men’s Keirin

First Round: Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang & Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom — 11.19pm

Repechage (if not qualify in first round): Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang & Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom — 1.21am (Sunday). — Bernama