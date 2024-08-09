PARIS, Aug 9 — National diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises concluded his debut at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games disappointingly today.

The 19-year-old finished 25th out of 26 participants in the men’s 10-metre platform preliminary round, scoring a total of 313.70 points at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.

This result means his Olympic campaign ended prematurely, as only the top 18 finishers after six dives advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for tomorrow.

Bertrand, who was the country’s flag bearer during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on July 26, alongside sailor Nur Shazrin Mohd Latif, is still some distance from challenging the world’s best.

In today’s round, Bertrand started decently, scoring 66.00 and 60.80 points for his inward 3½ somersaults and armstand back 3 somersaults in the first two dives, keeping him on course for a qualification spot.

However, his form dipped, and he managed only 49.50, 34.00 and 37.80 points in the next three dives, causing him to slip out of the top 18. Although he recovered somewhat with a score of 65.60 in his sixth and final dive, it was not enough to change the standings.

China’s Cao Yuan demonstrated his dominance in his bid to defend his gold medal, topping the preliminary round with 500.15 points, followed by Japan’s Rikuto Tamai (497.15) and Canada’s Rylan Wiens (485.25) to complete the top three.

China’s Cao Yuan displayed domination in the attempt to defend his gold medal, topping the preliminary round with 500.15 points, followed by Japan’s Rikuto Tamai (497.15) and Rylan Wiens of Canada (485.25) to complete the top three.

Speaking to Bernama after the event, Bertrand, clearly dejected and at a loss for words, admitted that he struggled with his dives due to the pressure.

“I wouldn’t say it was my best performance, but it wasn’t the worst either. At this level, I feel like I didn’t deliver. The pressure got to me (during the competition).

“I couldn’t focus and perform well, but this is the end of my Olympics (journey), and I don’t have much to say. It’s a new dive and a new thing for me, and with the pressure, I couldn’t execute it as well.

“I’ll bounce back stronger in the next tournaments. This is just the start, and hopefully I can deliver in future competitions,” he said, struggling to hold back tears.

Bertrand, who won a bronze medal in the 10m platform synchronised event at the Hangzhou Asian Games with Enrique Maccartney Harold, plans to take some time off with his family in Sarawak to readjust his mind and body after intense training over the past few months.

No Malaysian diver has ever advanced to the men’s 10m platform semi-finals at the Olympics. — Bernama