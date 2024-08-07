KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Norza Zakaria has reportedly said that he will now quit as Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president amid his controversy in the Paris Olympics 2024.

“Seeing all these responses, my feeling right now, I am just going to say that I am resigning soon from BAM, which many people are aware of.

“I hope the next leader can improve the state of badminton affairs in our country,” he was reported telling English daily The Star.

The report also said that Norza had previously indicated that he will step down after the Olympic Games.

He highlighted that his role in OCM and BAM are both done pro bono.

“I do not receive any salary from both organisations or allowances. I want to help bring glory and pride to our nation.

“This attack on my family is absolutely unnecessary and my family do not need to go through such scrutiny,” he reportedly said.

Norza had previously addressed accusations regarding his family members’ presence at the 2024 Paris Olympics, clarifying that their accreditation was granted through a personal quota separate from the national team’s allocation.

He said he was given a special allocation to bring his own guests which was unrelated to the accreditation cards issued to athletes and the national team.

The controversy started after a social media user posted on X a photo showing what appeared to be Norza’s wife and son wearing accreditation cards at one of the Olympic matches.