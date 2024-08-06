KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Chery Malaysia congratulated Malaysia's bronze medal players on social media while also revealing their intent to gift them new cars.

What cars exactly? Well Chery recently launched the Tiggo 7 Pro, a C-Segment SUV, in Malaysia.

The company had previously announced that it would gift the model to any athlete winning bronze, while silver medalists would take home the Omoda E5 electric SUV instead and for gold, the Tiggo 8 Pro.

At press time the current retail value of the Tiggo 7 Pro is RM123,800 with a seven year or 150,000 kilometres warranty, whichever comes first.

Chery is at the very least wcertainly keeping up to its promise to reward winning athletes, no matter the colour of their medals.