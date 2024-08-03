PARIS, Aug 3 — National sprint king Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi’s Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics ended in the first round after a slight slip in the men’s 100 metres dash today.

The 20-year-old did not advance to the semi-finals after he came in last (ninth) with a time of 10.45 seconds (s) in Heat 2 of the first round at the Stade de France.

The time was far from his national record of 10.09s set at the U20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia in August 2022.

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala led the heat with a time of 10.08s, followed by Italy’s Chituru Ali (10.12s) and Germany’s Joshua Hartmann (10.16s).

Only the top three from each of the eight heats, along with the next three fastest times, advance to the semi-finals.

Earlier, Muhammad Azeem had advanced to the first round after finishing second in his preliminary round heat in a time of 10.42s, behind Ebrahima Camara (10.29s) from Gambia. — Bernama