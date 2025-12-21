KUCHING, Dec 21 — The city of Kuching is illuminated with light projections in the colours of the Jalur Gemilang as a show of support and spirit for the SEA Games.

Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) said the initiative was also carried out to mark the city’s selection as one of the host cities for the 2027 SEA Games.

“The Jalur Gemilang lighting display is projected on the DBKU building, Satok Bridge, Darul Hana Bridge, and several iconic buildings in the city.

“The lighting display will run for a week until the New Year 2026 celebration week, symbolising the continuity of public support for the hosting of the 2027 SEA Games,” DBKU said in a statement, here today.

Kuching North City Hall said the light projections in the colours of the Jalur Gemilang was carried out to mark the city’s selection as one of the host cities for the 2027 SEA Games. — Picture via Facebook/Dewan Bandaraya Kuching Utara (DBKU)

Kuching North mayor Datuk Hilmy Othman said the initiative reflects Kuching’s commitment and readiness as the host of the 2027 SEA Games opening ceremony, while also expressing the pride of Kuching residents in hosting the sporting event.

“This effort is expected to enhance the visibility of the Games at the national level, ignite sporting spirit among the public, and foster a sense of pride in the state’s role as a co-host.

“As mayor, I hope this initiative will further enliven the spirit of sportsmanship and unity among the people, while strengthening Kuching’s image as a competitive, progressive city that is ready to host the 2027 SEA Games,” he said in the same statement. — Bernama