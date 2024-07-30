PARIS, July 30 — The country’s mixed doubles pair competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, will have a better opportunity to qualify for the semifinals, following a favourable draw.

The draw for the quarterfinals held at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena tonight, saw the country’s only hope in the mixed doubles competition, taking on South Korea’s Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun, ranked eighth in the world, tomorrow.

Based on the head-to-head record, Tang Jie-Ee Wei have a slight edge over their Korean opponents since they have won two of their three previous encounters.

After having lost to the Korean pair in their first meeting at the German Open, Tang Jie-Ee Wei registered two consecutive victories, namely at the Asian Championships and China Open in 2023.

A win against Won Ho-Na Eun will see the country’s mixed doubles, currently ranked number nine in the world, face South Korea’s leading mixed doubles pair Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yu Jung or Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet from Hongkong.

The remaining two quarterfinal matches will see two Chinese pairs, Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong the top seeds, take on Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping, the second seeds, while Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino from Japan face Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai from Thailand.

Meanwhile, Malaysian badminton squad team manager Datuk Teoh Teng Chor expressed confidence in the mixed doubles pair’s ability to qualify for the semifinals.

“But we go step by step, hopefully we can proceed from there. They performed very well, hopefully they will keep themselves focused, have a good rest before the game, and it (medal) can happen.

“Our players have performed exceptionally well, hopefully they increase the momentum as this is the best time for them to prove themselves after having been training for so long,” he said after the draw. — Bernama