KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Keep in good shape, keep your mind sharp.

That’s the message of former three-time Olympian Josiah Ng to national track cyclist, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri, who will be making her Olympic Games debut in Paris 2024.

Though he does not expect Nurul Izzah would race in the final, but Josiah still believed that the 20-year-old would race well in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome as long as she keeps those two elements in her bag.

“It’s her first Olympics and she’s in a great place where anything she does above expectations is a goal for her.

“So she has to learn to soak up the pressure. And if she races smart, you can get a little bit lucky in the women’s keirin,” he said when met recently.

Apart from Nurul Izzah who was also known as “The Pocket Rocketwoman”, the national track cycling team would feature none other than two-time Olympic medallist, Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang as well as Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom.

The track cycling event will kick off from August 5 to 11.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games which opened in style with a parade along River Seine ended at the iconic Eiffel Tower on Friday, will run until August 11. — Bernama