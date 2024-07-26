



PARIS, July 26 — France’s judo boss on Thursday criticised conditions at the Paris Olympics venue which will host the sport, saying there was “dust everywhere” two days before the start of competition.

It comes after the mats at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in the French capital were deemed to be too bouncy.

“That’s fixed,” said Stephane Nomis, president of France’s judo federation, adding: “One of the biggest problems is cleaning because there is dust everywhere.”

He added: “Our judokas fight barefoot and in kimonos... we have to find a way so that there is less dust entering the rooms.”

Judo is one of the host country’s biggest sports and they are expected to be prominent among the medals on home soil. — AFP



