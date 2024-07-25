KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Fashion duo Rizman Ruzaini today revealed the set of gold-hued official attire of the Malaysian contingent to the Paris 2024 Olympics Games, with Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh also sharing the announcement.

Named "The Malaya" for pre-independence warriors, the collection features Baju Kurung complete with a headscarf for female athletes, while the men will be dressed in Baju Melayu Teluk Belanga, complemented by songkok and sampin.

“For me, this inspiration is not foreign to the Rizman Ruzaini brand as we are one of the local designers who always champion the selection of our traditional cultural attire such as Baju Kurung Pahang, Baju Kurung Kedah, Baju Melayu, and Sampin.

“It demonstrates how fashion unites all races in a peaceful and united country like Malaysia. We have a rich history, and we want it to continue as a beautiful unification for all ethnicities,” creative director Ruzaini Jamil said in a statement.

According to the designers, the collection “embodies the spirit of the Malay Peninsula and Borneo warriors before the independence era” which will accompany the athletes in Paris.

It named national heroes as inspiration, such as: Datuk Maharaja Lela, Dol Said, Yamtuan Antah, Tok Janggut, Datuk Bahaman, Mat Kilau, Haji Abdul Rahman Limbong, Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Rentap, Mat Salleh, Antanum and Sharif Masahor.

“The choice of Baju Kurung with a headscarf was made because its design enhances the graceful appearance while fitting perfectly on the female athletes,” it said.

“The Baju Melayu Teluk Belanga was selected for its suitability to the summer weather, ensuring comfort for the male athletes and giving them a distinguished look. Both male and female outfits feature songket motifs, uniquely designed with the exclusive identity of Rizman Ruzaini.”

Ruzaini also said that the colours selected such as browns and olive green evoke a classic aura and are very intimate to Asian skin.

“When these colours reflect light, they emit a golden effect. This golden hue symbolises the hope for our athletes to bring home gold medals for Malaysia,” it said.

Fashion duo Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil pose with models in the collection to be worn by Malaysia's contingent at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games. — Picture by Rizman Ruzaini

Malaysian fashion duo Rizman Ruzaini made waves when superstar Lady Gaga appeared in a glittering creation designed by them at a Las Vegas show in the United States.

The fashion house, based within the luxurious Shangri-La Hotel Kuala Lumpur, is made up of designers Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil and a workforce of 100 creatives, artisans and staff members.

The Olympics 2024 opening ceremony is scheduled for 2.30am Malaysian time on Saturday.