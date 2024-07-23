PARIS, July 23 — French President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach called yesterday for a global truce during the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 142nd IOC Session in Paris, Macron emphasised the importance of an Olympic truce during the Games.

The French head of state noted that France has been working with the IOC to make the Paris Games a moment of “peace, truth and hope.”

“The Games will begin, and the truce will start,” he declared.

For his part, President Bach recalled the Olympic values: solidarity, equality, and human dignity for all.

“We can manage to bring the entire world together in peace,” he said, referring to the Olympic Truce Mural set up in the Olympic Village by athletes from around the world.

The resolution for the observance of the Olympic Truce for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 was formally adopted by the United Nations in November 2023, calling for the Olympic Truce to be respected from seven days before the start of the Olympic Games until seven days after the Paralympic Games.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be held from July 26 to August 11, while the 2024 Paralympics in Paris will be held from August 28 to September 8. — Bernama-Xinhua