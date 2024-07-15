KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Selangor Red Giants (SRG) ended Malaysia's seven-year drought in international e-sports by defeating the Philippines' Falcons AP Bren Sport 4-3 in the Mid Season Cup Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) 2024 last night.

In the Grand Final held at the Amazon Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, SRG started off on the wrong foot, losing the first match with a score of 23 kills to 16.

However, the Malaysian team made a comeback in the second match, displaying a solid performance to equalise 1-1, despite AP Bren leading with 14 kills to 11.

The momentum gained by coach Michael Angelo Bocado's squad could not be sustained in the third match, resulting in a 6-22 defeat and allowing AP Bren to comfortably lead the series.SRG then regained their rhythm, winning the fourth and fifth matches with scores of 18-4 and 12-11 respectively.

With only one more point needed to secure the MSC championship, the defending champions from the Philippines managed to equalise by winning the sixth match 14-2, forcing SRG into a deciding match.

In the decisive match, SRG seemed to give no chance to AP Bren, dominating the game and continuing their momentum to defeat the opponents 21-10, thus securing the MSC championship for the first time.

SRG’s jungler Muhammad Haqqullah Ahmad Shahrul, also known as Sekyss, was named the most valuable player of MSC MLBB 2024.

This victory saw SRG taking home the trophy and a cash prize of US$1 million (RM4.7 million). — Bernama