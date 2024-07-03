LEIPZIG, July 3 — It’s day 19 of Uefa Euro 2024 action. Here is a quick look at the two matches played earlier today.

Türkiye 2-1 Austria: Merih Demiral emerged as the unlikely hero for Türkiye, reach Euro 2024 quarters with win over Austria

A first for both countries’ first quarter-final appearance since 2008, Demiral scored twice for Türkiye to take the team to Berlin on Saturday. According to AFP, Turkish coach Vincenzo Montella admitted he wanted to avenge a 6-1 loss to Austria in March.

Netherlands’ forward #18 Donyell Malen celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Uefa Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Munich Football Arena. — AFP pic

Netherlands 3-0 Romania: Netherlands seals its place as Malen gets a brace

Cody Gakpo gave the Dutch an early lead but there were a host of missed chances before Donyell Malen’s double.

