GELSENKIRCHEN, July 1— It’s day 18 of Uefa Euro 2024 action in Germany. Here is a quick look at the two matches played earlier today:

England 2-1 Slovakia (AET): Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane strike to keep Three Lions' tournament alive

England came back from a goal down to beat Slovakia 2-1 after extra time.

A stunning overhead kick from Jude Bellingham 30 seconds from the final whistle was followed by a header from captain Harry Kane a minute into extra time.

Having laboured through three uninspiring group games, England topped the pool and were given what many thought was an easier draw in Slovakia, but were almost sent home by the team ranked 45th in the world.

England's forward #09 Harry Kane celebrates after he scored his team's second goal during the Uefa Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between England and Slovakia at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 30, 2024 — AFP pic

Spain 4-1 Georgia: Spain sees off brave Georgia to set up Germany quarterfinal

Stylish Spain recovered from the shock of conceding an early own goal to eventually overrun a tireless and spirited Georgia 4-1 on Sunday and surge into a mouth-watering Euro 2024 quarterfinal with Germany

Spain are the only side to have won every game they have played at the tournament so far. Winning all three group games while conceding no goals earned them a last-16 tie with Georgia.