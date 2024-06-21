BERLIN, June 21 — Poland striker Robert Lewandowski will begin their Euro 2024 Group D clash against Austria on the bench on Friday.

The 35-year-old forward missed Poland’s opening 2-1 defeat by the Netherlands with a thigh problem.

Adam Buksa, who scored against the Netherlands, starts up front in place of Barcelona’s Lewandowski, who is Poland’s all-time top goalscorer, alongside the fit-again Krzysztof Piatek.

Both sides lost their opening matches, with Austria holding their own but unable to take any points in a 1-0 defeat against tournament favourites France.

Veteran forward Marko Arnautovic leads the line for Austria after appearing from the bench in that narrow defeat. — AFP