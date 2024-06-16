HAMBURG, June 16 — Substitute Wout Weghorst snatched an 83rd-minute winner as the Netherlands fought their way back to beat Poland 2-1 in the Group D opener at the European Championship on Sunday, leaving it late to win a contest they dominated.

Weghorst had barely been on the field when he finished an expert pass from Nathan Ake to secure a deserved three points.

Poland shocked with a 16th-minute opener from striker Adam Buksa, brought into the team to replace injured talisman Robert Lewandowski. He rose expertly to head home stand-in captain Piotr Zielinski’s corner.

A deserved Dutch equaliser at the Volksparkstadion came 13 minutes later as Cody Gakpo’s shot took a deflection off Bartosz Salamon. — Reuters

Advertisement