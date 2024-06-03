PARIS, June 3 — Novak Djokovic will aim to reach his 15th successive French Open quarter-final on Monday after setting an unwanted Roland Garros record, while Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina eased through in the women’s draw.

Defending champion and 24-time Grand Slam title winner Djokovic made the last 16 by defeating Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in a bruising five-set epic which concluded at 3:07 a.m. Sunday.

It was the latest ever finish at Roland Garros.

“I think certain things could have been handled differently,” said the 37-year-old Djokovic.

Advertisement

“There is a certain beauty in winning the match at three in the morning if it is the last of the tournament, but this wasn’t the case.”

On Monday, three-time French Open champion Djokovic faces Argentine 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo for a place in the last eight.

Victory would give him a record 370th Grand Slam match win.

Advertisement

Cerundolo and Djokovic have never met before but the Argentine stunned world number four Alexander Zverev on clay in Madrid earlier this season on his way to the quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old also made the last 16 in Paris in 2023 where he lost in five sets to Denmark’s Holger Rune.

In the women’s tournament, world number two Sabalenka, who was a semi-finalist in 2023 and has made at least the last four at her past six Grand Slams, proved far too strong for American 22nd seed Emma Navarro.

The Belarusian raced into the quarters, hammering 36 winners during a 6-2, 6-3 success in only 69 minutes.

The 23-year-old Navarro was playing in the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time and could not deal with Sabalenka’s power.

Sabalenka, who lost to Iga Swiatek in the Madrid and Rome Open finals this clay-court season, will play either Moscow-born French player Varvara Gracheva or 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva in the last eight.

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina, the fourth seed and the only woman to defeat world number one Swiatek on clay this year, saw off experienced Ukrainian 15th seed Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-3, also in just 69 minutes.

The Kazakh fourth seed is into the last eight for only the second time and first since 2021, after withdrawing following the second round last year through illness.

She will next face Italian Jasmine Paolini after the 12th seed fought back to defeat Russian Elina Avanesyan 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

“On clay, it’s a bit more complicated with the movements but overall we are doing a good job and I’m proud with how I improved in the last few years,” said Rybakina.

Gracheva later plays Andreeva, who is the youngest woman to reach the last 16 on all three Slam surfaces since Anna Kournikova in 1998.

“I know Varvara pretty well. We’ve been practising together for almost two years, so I know what to expect. She’s at a great level right now,” said Andreeva of her 88th-ranked opponent.

Zverev facing Rune test

In Monday’s other men’s ties, Zverev continues his bid for a first Grand Slam title against Rune in the night-session match.

Zverev, who knocked out 14-time champion Rafael Nadal in the first round, was pushed to the brink by Tallon Griekspoor in the third round where he battled back from 4-1 down in the final set.

The 27-year-old German is playing under the shadow of an ongoing trial in Berlin over allegations of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

Zverev is in the fourth round at Roland Garros for the seventh consecutive year and is the only player to reach the semi-finals at the last three French Opens.

Rune, a two-time quarter-finalist in Paris, defeated Zverev in straight sets in their only previous meeting on clay in Munich in 2022.

Fifth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev takes on Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur.

Former US Open champion Medvedev reached the quarter-finals in 2021, ending a run of four successive first round losses.

Casper Ruud, the runner-up to Nadal and then Djokovic in the last two years, tackles Taylor Fritz for a quarter-final spot. — AFP