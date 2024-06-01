WEMBLEY, June 1 — Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt said the German underdogs have “total belief” ahead of today’s Champions League final clash with Real Madrid at Wembley.

Real have lifted the trophy 14 times to Dortmund’s one and are heavy favourites, but Brandt said Dortmund were unawed.

“They’re the ultimate opponent, there’s nothing bigger in the Champions League, with their success and their history.

“But if we didn’t believe then we could stay in Dortmund. We have total belief and will show that tomorrow.

Advertisement

“I just want to soak up the atmosphere and the game. It’s one of the best stadiums and one of the biggest games — it doesn’t get better than this.”

Tipped by many not to make it out of a group featuring Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle, Dortmund qualified first.

The German side — who finished fifth in the Bundesliga this season — made it past Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven, Real’s city rivals Atletico Madrid and PSG again on the way to the final.

Advertisement

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said “we’re happy to be here, but we’re here to win.”

“You don’t come here to play a final, you come here to win it. We want to hold that trophy in our hands.

“It’s a final. Anything is possible. It’s about the occasion and the game. It’s clear they’re the favourites, but we don’t care. We weren’t favourites against Atletico, or Paris, but if we are brave then we’ll have a chance.

“We didn’t come here to watch Real lift the next trophy.”

Terzic said he saw “anticipation, desire and excitement” in the faces of his players.

The 41-year-old manager said this season’s run to the final was built on the disappointment of last year, when Dortmund’s final-day draw with mid-table Mainz cost them the Bundesliga title.

“It’s part of our lives and is a part of our successes. If I’m honest, it wasn’t the most beautiful chapter of my life but it’s the most important.

“This is the beautiful part of our sport. Last year we saw how tough it could be, but here we are in this iconic stadium against Real Madrid.”

Defender Nico Schlotterbeck said Dortmund could draw inspiration from their semi-final victory over PSG, who they beat 1-0 both home and away.

“We kept two clean sheets which is a huge success against such a strong attack — an attack you could compare with Real’s.

“We know we can beat anyone. We beat PSG twice — we’re happy to go into the game tomorrow knowing that.

“Without that belief, we wouldn’t have come here. And we have a chance to win the game tomorrow... I think we’ll win it.”

Winners in 1997 in Munich against the heavily favoured Juventus, Dortmund lost the 2013 final at Wembley to German rivals Bayern.

A win today would mean Dortmund join Chelsea, Benfica and Juventus as clubs to have lifted the trophy two times.

Terzic was asked if he had turned his mind to celebrating with the trophy after the match.

“The best parties I’ve been to are the ones I haven’t planned. We want to have reasons to do so and hopefully tomorrow we will be able to party.” — AFP