KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is happy with the condition of the pitch at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil ahead of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asia Cup Qualifier between Malaysia and Taiwan on June 11.

FAM Secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman said the national body is satisfied with the playing surface at the stadium which has come under heavy criticism in the past due to the unsatisfactory pitch conditions.

The safety aspects at the National Stadium have also been given top priority and attention to detail since a significant number of fans are expected to fill the stadium for Malaysia’s crucial match.

“The pitch (field) at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil is in excellent condition and the FAM is very happy with the optimum level conditions which is ready to host the match.

The Local Organising Committee and the Safery Committee have held meetings to ensure that preparations are progressing well and to ensure the safety aspects during the match are preserved. We are expecting a big crowd for the match against Taiwan,” he said when met at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya, yesterday.

The FAM is also hoping that Malaysia will beat Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek on June 6, so that the National Stadium will be filled to capacity of 80,000 for the final Group D match against Taiwan.

Noor Azman said the FAM were also planning to organise an international friendly match as preparations for the Harimau Malaya squad ahead of the two crucial matches against Kyrgyzstan and Taiwan, but have yet to receive any response from two countries that have been contacted, namely Vietnam and Brunei.

After four matches, Malaysia are in third position in Group D with six points while Kyrgyzstan top the group with nine points, the same as second place Oman and Taiwan remain rooted at the bottom of Group D with no points. — Bernama