KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Kuching City FC winger Nur Shamie Iszuan Amin has been given another opportunity to prove his capability with the Harimau Malaya squad after receiving a call up to attend the National team’s centralised training camp in preparation for two crucial matches in the 2026 World Cup Qualifier/2027 Asia Cup, next month.

Malaysia will be face Group D leaders Kyrgyzstan at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on June 6, before closing the qualifying campaign in Group D against Taiwan on June 11 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

According to head coach Kim Pan Gon, Nur Shamie who was listed in the standby list earlier, was called up to attending the Harimau Malaya squad’s centralised training which kicks off today, as a replacement for Sabah FC striker Darren Lok, who is suffering from a hamstring injury.

“Shamie, 29, will replace Darren Lok from Sabah FC who had reported for training yesterday, but had to be released after the doctor confirmed his hamstring injury.

“Hopefully Darren will recover from his injury quickly and return to the team’s next centralised training camp,” said Pan Gon in the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) official Facebook posting today.

Nur Shamie is no stranger to the National squad under the South Korean coach’s tutelage, since he had played for the Harimau Malaya squad in the 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup in two group matches against Laos and Vietnam as well as the first leg semifinal against Thailand.

Darren who has been a crucial part of the Harimau Malaya squad’s attack, became the latest victim of injury after the unfortunate fate suffered by the country’s two prominent strikers Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim and Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi as well as Romel Morales and Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad.

After four matches played in Group D, Malaysia are currently in third spot with six points while Kyrgyzstan lead the pack with nine points, the same as second placed Oman while Taiwan are in fourth spot with no points.

Malaysia need to collect points from both matches and hope Oman will beat Kyrgyzstan in their final group match on June 11, to renew hopes of making a historic entry into the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifier and qualify for the 2027 Asia Cup early.

Oman and Kyrgyzstan meet in Muscat on June 11, in a top of the table clash. — Bernama