MANCHESTER, May 28 — France forward Anthony Martial yesterday confirmed he will leave Manchester United after nine years.

“It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye. After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career,” Martial said in a statement on Instagram.

The 28-year-old joined the Premier League club in a £36 million move (RM169 million) from Monaco in September 2015 but failed to live up to expectations. He has not played a senior game since December after undergoing groin surgery.

During his time in England, Martial won the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Europa League but neither the Premier League nor the Champions League. He played 317 matches and scored 90 goals in all competitions.

“Manchester United will always be in my heart. This club has left its mark on my career and offered me an incredible opportunity to play in front of you,” continued Martial, who had a loan spell in 2022 at Sevilla.

“I’m leaving to take on new challenges, I’ll always be a Red Devil and I’ll continue to follow the club’s results with passion.”

Martial’s contract expires this summer. — AFP

