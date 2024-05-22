KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The national sepak takraw squad has achieved its target of qualifying for the finals of the premier division’s regu and doubles events at the 2024 Sepak Takraw World Cup at Titiwangsa Stadium here last night.

The almost thousand-strong local fans erupted into cheers as doubles pair Aidil Aiman Azwawi and Muhammad Noraizat Mohd Nordin overcame Myanmar’s Zin Min Oo and Shein Wunna Zaw 15-10, 17-16 in a nail-biting semi final match.

“I’m so grateful for this win, I want to thank the PSM (Persatuan Sepaktakraw Malaysia) president for trusting us to undertake this task in the doubles event, I played for him as well.

“For the final against Thailand, it will be the same, I think tomorrow it’ll be more challenging to win, but we have done our best and will do better than today, 200 per cent,” Aidil Aiman told reporters after the match yesterday.

Advertisement

Muhammad Noraizat echoed his partner’s sentiments, stating that he was really thankful for the win as it was his best achievement in the doubles event so far.

They will go against defending champions Thailand, who beat Indonesia 15-8, 15-13 in the other semi-final match.

In the regu event, Malaysian trio Farhan Adam (left apit), Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi (tekong), Mohamad Azlan Alias (right apit) beat the Myanmar team of Zin Ko Ko, Min Thant Thu and Phay Nyein Chan Khin Maung Cho 15-3, 15-11, and will face defending champions Thailand, who beat the Philippines easily 15-4, 15-8 in the other semi final match.

Advertisement

“We have one step left and will play a better game, ... our mindset here is to not feel the pressure, so tomorrow will be better, I feel there’ll be a miracle tomorrow,” Mohamad Azland said.

National sepak takraw head coach Ahmad Jais Baharun was delighted with the squad’s achievement of getting to the finals, and believed that it was not impossible for them to spring a surprise over Thailand in both finals today.

“My hope is that the team will play far better as we realise what a big challenge Thailand is.

“But we will not give up, we will try to show our strong fighting spirit, the best gameplay and hope the players and pull of a surprise..., nothing is impossible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi spent time watching and supporting the national sepak takraw squad here last night.

The finals of division one today will see Iran taking on Taiwan in both the regu and doubles events. — Bernama