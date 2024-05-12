KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Last season’s Malaysia Cup winners Terengganu FC (TFC) got their 2024/2025 Super League season off to a cracker when they downed Perak FC 3-1 at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus last night.

The Turtles, under the tutelage of head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner, struck after just six minutes when their Uzbekistan midfielder Nurillo Tukhtasinov let fly a powerful shot from outside the box.

But visitors Perak never gave up and got the equaliser when Luciano Guaycochea cooly slotted home the spot kick in the 61st minute after their TFC’s Philippines national team midfielder Manuel Ott fouled Lee Tae Min.

However, coach Yusri Che Lah’s team’s joy was shortlived when their defender Shivan Pillay netted an own goal in the 66th minute before substitute striker Nnabuike Chukwu of Nigeria made it 3-1 for TFC in the 81st minute.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sri Pahang FC had to huff and puff for 90+ minutes at the Temerloh Municipal Council Stadium, their official home venue this season, before edging Kelantan Darul Naim FC 1-0.

The only goal of the match came courtesy of the Argentine hitman Manuel Hidalgo, who scored off a free kick in the 63rd minute, much to the relief of head coach Fandi Ahmad.

Earlier, on-loan striker Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad scored the first goal of the new Super League season — and also the fastest goal so far — when he helped Kedah Darul Aman FC to a 1-0 win over last season’s MFL Challenge Cup winners PDRM FC at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium.

Advertisement

The former Harimau Malaya striker, who is on loan from Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), found the net after just 33 seconds but both teams found it tough to make any headway on the water-logged pitch following heavy rain almost throughout the match.

Kedah began the season with a three-point deduction, imposed by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) following their delay in settling last season’s salary arrears.

As such, Kedah and head coach Mohd Nafuzi Zain must be thanking their lucky stars for the opening away win.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system also made its debut in the M-League as it was used for all three matches yesterday after its introduction was delayed following the cancellation of the Charity Shield match between JDT and Selangor FC the day before. — Bernama