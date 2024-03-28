KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The doubles pairs are expected to play a pivotal role in Malaysia’s match against European giants Denmark in Group D of the 2024 Thomas Cup finals in Chengdu, China, from April 28 to May 5.

Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky said it is important for Malaysia to steal points in the doubles as 2016 champions Denmark are likely to parade world number one Viktor Axelsen and 2024 Malaysian Open champion Anders Antonsen in the first two singles.

“Denmark are strong in singles. They also have Rasmus Gemke (world number 28) and Magnus Johannesen (no. 34); I do not know (who will play).

“In doubles, our top pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (ranked fifth) and Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (world number four) are equally strong and know each other’s game well. The doubles need to pick up points but it all depends on our strategy on match day,” he said when met recently.

At the same time, he said Malaysia should also be wary of the threat posed by Hong Kong as they have two good singles players, namely Lee Cheuk Yiu (world number 14) and Angus Ng Ka Long (no. 26).

“We are not bad in singles too if Ng Tze Yong can regain full fitness.

“Lately, Lee Zii Jia has beaten Ka Long (in their last two meetings). We also have a good choice for third singles between Leong Jun Hao, Justin Hoh and Eogene Ewe,” he said.

Tze Yong, the country’s number two singles, is still recovering from lower back surgery.

African champions Algeria are the fourth team in Group D. — Bernama