PARIS, Feb 25 — Mahdi Camara scored a hat-trick as Brest defeated Strasbourg 3-0 on Saturday to remain second in Ligue 1 and stay on course for an unlikely appearance in the Champions League.

The win kept Brest 10 points behind defending champions Paris Saint-Germain who host Rennes on Sunday.

Camara opened the scoring after 33 minutes when he pounced on uncertainty in the Strasbourg defence to stroke the ball past Moroccan goalkeeper Alaa Bellaarouch.

Seven minutes later, the 25-year-old midfielder made it 2-0 converting a cross from Martin Satriano.

He completed the first hat-trick of his career by tucking away a penalty on the hour mark following a handball in the Strasbourg area.

Brest are now undefeated in their last 12 Ligue 1 games with their last loss coming back on November 5.

Strasbourg, coached by French World Cup winner Patrick Vieira, have lost their last four games.

Earlier Saturday, Nantes edged relegation-threatened Lorient 1-0. — AFP