KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — After two decades of participation in squash, national star Low Wee Wern has officially announced her retirement.

The 33-year-old player made the announcement via Facebook at about midnight last night.

“This day is inevitable but what a journey it has been! I am grateful to my team who stood by me, my sponsors and everyone along the way. The unwavering support I’ve received has been the driving force behind this memorable journey

Advertisement

“Though this chapter concludes, my passion for the sport and inspiring others remains. Here’s to new beginnings, a new journey of encouragement, determination and motivation. I am excited for the opportunities ahead. Thank you all for being a part of this incredible ride! I am blessed beyond words,” she said.

The former world number five had earlier expressed her intention to quit when she struggled to perform her best after injuring her left anterior cruciate ligament.

Wee Wern had excelled in the Professional Squash Association Tour by becoming only the second Malaysian after former great Datuk Nicol David to break into the top five.

Advertisement

Among the achievements of the Penang-born Wee Wern was winning the team gold at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou and the 2014 Games in Incheon. — Bernama