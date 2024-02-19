LONDON, Feb 19 — Roy Hodgson stepped down as manager of Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace on Monday, just hours before their crucial clash with relegation rivals Everton.

Former England boss Hodgson had been under fire from Palace fans amid the club’s slide towards the relegation zone.

The 76-year-old was taken to hospital for tests on Thursday after falling ill.

“I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer,” Hodgson said. — AFP

