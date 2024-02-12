BARCELONA, Feb 12 — Barcelona’s 16-year-old starlet Lamine Yamal struck twice to rescue the struggling Catalans a 3-3 draw against Granada in La Liga yesterday.

Xavi Hernandez’s side, third, shared the spoils with their relegation-battling opponents, 19th, after a thrilling battle at the Olympic Stadium, but now trail leaders Real Madrid by 10 points.

Los Blancos thrashed second-place Girona 4-0 on Saturday to move five points clear at the top and take full control of the title race.

Earlier Atletico Madrid’s faint hopes of challenging for La Liga deflated further with a 1-0 defeat by Sevilla yesterday.

Youngster Yamal sent Barcelona ahead but Granada battled back with goals from Ricard Sanchez and on-loan Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri.

Robert Lewandowski pulled Barcelona level but Ignasi Miquel again sent Granada in front, before Yamal struck his second, from long range.

“It wasn’t to be, it’s another lost opportunity, but we have to keep working,” Yamal told Movistar.

“I’ve got the trust of the coach but right now I’m thinking more about the draw and that we dropped two points than in my performance.”

It was the kind of Barcelona performance which summarised why Xavi has decided to leave the club at the end of the season, convinced the club needs a change of direction.

“We gave away goals and chances in many moments,” Xavi told Movistar.

“The team had faith, desire and courage like always, but it wasn’t enough and now (winning La Liga) is even harder for us.”

Yamal lit up the match from the right flank, a rare bright spark on another difficult night for the champions.

Joao Cancelo turned well in the area and crossed invitingly for Yamal to fire home at the far post after 14 minutes.

The winger became La Liga’s youngest ever scorer with a goal against Granada in October when the teams met in a 2-2 draw.

Barca should have doubled their lead before the break but Martin Hongla cleared off the line from Lewandowski’s shot.

The Catalans were punished almost immediately when Pellistri crossed for Sanchez to rifle into the top corner past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German goalkeeper, making his first appearance since November after a back injury, showed signs of rustiness but could not be blamed for the goal.

At the same stage last season Barcelona had conceded eight goals in La Liga, this was the 31st in 24 matches in this campaign, with two more to follow.

Pellistri put Granada ahead after Pau Cubarsi’s wayward defensive header dropped to Uzuni.

Barcelona swiftly levelled when Gundogan fed Lewandowski who finished clinically for his 10th goal in La Liga.

Home fans hoped their team could kick on and take all three points but Granada — now unbeaten against Barcelona in five games — had other ideas.

Miquel’s header from Faitout Maouassa’s cross gave Alexanda Medina’s side the lead once again.

It took a fine Yamal effort from outside the area to restore parity, with the youngster’s strike flying in at the near post.

‘Long way off’

Atletico Madrid came up short against Sevilla, who earned a second consecutive victory for the first time all season to move 15th, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Isaac Romero headed home after 15 minutes for the Andalucians with Atletico, fourth, trailing league leaders Real Madrid by 13 points.

Their hopes of silverware are now pinned on the Champions League.

“We’ve lost a lot of points, so many, and games away from home — it’s something that can’t happen if you want to fight for La Liga,” Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak told DAZN.

“It’s the truth, we have to be honest ... we’re a long way off Real Madrid.”

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said he was not concerned by his team’s defeat.

“I’d be worried if we weren’t playing like we were — I’m proud of what the players are doing and convinced the goals will come,” he said.

Atletico forward Alvaro Morata was taken off with a knee injury and Simeone said he hoped it was “as minor as possible”. — AFP