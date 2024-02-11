PARIS, Feb 11 — Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat Lille 3-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday, extending their lead to 11 points as Kylian Mbappe was rested ahead of next week’s Champions League tie against Real Sociedad.

Luis Enrique opted against taking any risks with the league’s top goalscorer Mbappe, who was an unused substitute at the Parc des Princes after suffering an ankle injury in the French Cup win over Brest in midweek.

In the absence of the France captain, who could be entering his final few months at PSG, the hosts fell behind in the sixth minute when Yusuf Yazici turned in after fine work down the right from Tiago Santos.

Ousmane Dembele helped bring PSG level four minutes later by stealing the ball from Lille centre-back Alexsandro and squaring for Goncalo Ramos to stroke into an empty net.

Alexsandro was again at fault shortly after as he sliced Fabian Ruiz’s cross into his own goal while attempting to clear, handing the French champions the lead.

Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier kept his team in the game with saves from Marco Asensio, Nordi Mukiele and Randal Kolo Muani, but PSG eventually struck again in the final 10 minutes.

Bradley Barcola burst free down the left and slid the ball across goal for Kolo Muani to tap in, completing an encouraging victory before next Wednesday’s visit of La Real in the first leg of their last-16 encounter. — AFP

