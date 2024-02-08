PARIS, Feb 8 — Paris Saint-Germain limbered up for next week’s Champions League run-out by downing Brest 3-1 to seal their ticket to the French Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

One week before they host Real Sociedad at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League last 16, PSG gained a confidence-boosting win against their fellow Ligue 1 rivals.

Kylian Mbappe got the French champions off to a sound start with the opening goal, with Danilo Pereira and Goncalo Ramos completing the scoring after Steve Moune had scored for Brest.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Lilian Brassier was red-carded for two wayward tackles on Mbappe.

PSG next face Lille in Ligue 1 on Saturday before the visit of Real Sociedad next Wednesday.

Elsewhere Lyon defeated Lille 2-1 to progress to Thursday’s quarter-final draw where they will be joined by Nice, 4-1 winners over Montpellier.

Fifth-tier St Priest’s Cup run came to an end with a gallant 2-1 defeat to Ligue 2 Valenciennes. — AFP

