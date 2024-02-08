LONDON, Feb 8 — Tottenham captain Son Heung-min could be available for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brighton after flying straight back to England from South Korea’s Asian cup exit.

The 31-year-old suffered major disappointment with his nation on Tuesday after a shock 2-0 defeat to Jordan in the semi-finals.

While the majority of the South Korea squad have returned home from Qatar, along with manager Jurgen Klinsmann, Son headed straight to the UK and will link up with his Spurs teammates again on Thursday.

Tottenham have won only one of the four matches that Son missed due to international duty over the past month.

In his first season as captain, Son has scored 12 times in 20 Premier League appearances.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are fifth in the table, just two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa as they aim to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Brighton could also have one of their star men, Kaoru Mitoma, available after Japan also suffered a surprise Asian Cup quarter-final defeat to Iran. — AFP

