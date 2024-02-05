DOHA, Feb 5 — The 2023 Asian Cup last four battles promise to be intriguing and exciting with three former champions — namely defending champions Qatar, Iran and South Korea — and first-time semi-finalists Jordan in the fray.

In the semi-finals, South Korea will take on Jordan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan tomorrow while Qatar will take on Iran at the Al Thumama Stadium here on Wednesday.

South Korea had defeated three-time champions Saudi Arabia in the last 16 and 2015 champions Australia in the last eight while Jordan downed 2007 champions Iraq and Tajikistan.

Qatar, meanwhile had disposed of Palestine and Uzbekistan in the last 16 and quarter-finals while three-time champions Iran got past Syria and four-time champions Japan.

Each semi-finalist has their own dreams: 2019 champions Qatar hope to defend the title on their home turf; Iran want to add to their title collection after last emerging champions in 1976; South Korea are desperate to end a 64-year-wait for their third Asian Cup crown; and Jordan are eyeing their maiden title now that they have finally made it to their first semi-final.

On paper, South Korea, under the guidance of coach Jurgen Klinsmann, are brilliantly led by their Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min and Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in, who have both scored three goals each so far, and the Taegeuk Warriors seem to have the upper hand in the fight for a place in the final.

South Korea have shown that they are capable of delivering late body blows, having scored four goals in injury time to break their opponents’ spirit before taking them into extra time.

Just when other teams are beginning to tire, the South Korean players seem to get stronger the longer the match goes on, winning two energy-sapping 120-minute matches in the knockout stages, with one going all the way to penalty kicks, en route to reaching the semi-finals.

Jordan, nicknamed The Chivalrous, were victims of one of South Korea’s late fightbacks when they were held to a 2-2 draw in a Group E match that saw Yazan Al Arab score an own goal when he deflected Hwang In-beom’s thunderous shot in injury time.

If there’s any consolation, coach Hussein Ammouta’s Jordan, who have scored 10 goals so far, can breathe a sigh of relief as South Korea won’t have the services of Bayern Munich defensive stalwart Kim Min-jae, who is suspended for the semi-final clash.

Meanwhile, Qatar and Iran look to be evenly matched as they get ready to slug it out — to penalties if necessary — in the other semi-final.

Buoyed by their win over Japan, Team Melli, as Iran are known, will take to the field on a high as they have not lost to Qatar, also known as The Maroons, in their last six encounters, with coach Amir Ghalenoei’s Iran thumping the Asian Cup hosts 4-0 in a friendly last October.

But Qatar can look to their sound defensive record for comfort, having let in just two goals so far in the competition.

If Wednesday’s semi-final clash goes all the way to penalties, Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham is set to be a nightmare for Iran after the custodian turned hero for the home team when he saved three penalty kicks in the quarter-final win over Uzbekistan.

This match is also a good chance for Qatar, under the guidance of coach Marquez Lopez, to tap into the vociferous support of the “12th man” to end their losing streak to Iran, who they last beat in an international friendly in 2009. — Bernama