SIBU, Feb 1 — The seventh Special Olympics Sarawak, scheduled to be held in Miri from November 23 to 24, is expected to be livelier with the participation of more athletes following the establishment of two more Special Olympics branches in Sarawak.

Special Olympics Sarawak chairman, Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah, said that the establishment of the Samarahan and Bintulu branches of Special Olympics had been approved in a committee meeting that she chaired here today.

“With the formation of these two additional branches, it will further complete Special Olympics Sarawak,” she told reporters here today adding that the three existing branches are in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

Advertisement

Fatimah who is also State Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister, said the number of athletes participating can only be determined after the Annual General Meeting of Special Olympics Sarawak, scheduled to be held in Bintulu in April.

“From there, we will only know the types of sports that can be competed in Miri, the number of athletes, and also the committee members who will be involved,” she said.

The types of sports that may be competed include athletics, swimming, bocce, badminton and football.

Advertisement

The sporting event for individuals with special needs is organised following the Para SUKMA Sarawak 2024, which took place from Sept 22 to 28.

The 6th Special Olympics was held in Sibu from July 1 to 3, 2022. — Bernama