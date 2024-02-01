BERLIN, Feb 1 — Kaiserslautern eased to a 3-1 victory at fellow second-tier side Hertha Berlin on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2003.

Two-time winners Kaiserslautern took an early lead in the capital through Jan Elvedi’s fifth-minute goal.

Richmond Tachie doubled their advantage before half-time.

Hertha’s hopes of a maiden German Cup were all but ended midway through the second half when Filip Kaloc extended Kaiserslautern’s lead further.

Fabian Reese grabbed an injury-time consolation for the hosts, but Kaiserslautern continued a surprise Cup run which has come despite them languishing just a point above the Bundesliga 2 relegation zone.

Fortuna Duesseldorf were the first team to book a last-four berth on Tuesday, winning another all second-division tie at St Pauli on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Next week, third-tier Saarbruecken, who have already dumped out Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt, host Borussia Moenchengladbach, while Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen take on Stuttgart. — AFP

