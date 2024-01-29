DOHA, Jan 29 — Australia set up a tasty Asian Cup quarter-final clash against South Korea or Saudi Arabia with a 4-0 win over a spirited but limited Indonesia yesterday.

The Socceroos are trying to win the title for a second time and were again solid rather than spectacular in getting the job done in a niggly last-16 encounter in Doha.

Two goals in the first half, a deflected own goal on 12 minutes and a diving header by Martin Boyle on the stroke of the break, put Graham Arnold’s side on their way.

With Indonesia out of gas at the end, Craig Goodwin volleyed in a rebound on 89 minutes for 3-0 and defender Harry Souttar made it four in stoppage time.

The scoreline flattered Australia but it was their third clean sheet in four matches and they have conceded only once.

Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia face Jurgen Klinsmann’s South Korea on Tuesday for the right to meet them.

“Indonesia made it tough for us, physically they were very big and strong,” said coach Arnold.

“We told the boys to be ready for a fight and a physical battle.”

Arnold said earlier in the tournament that “clean sheets win tournaments” and he has been aggrieved at how that comment was interpreted back home.

“Back in Australia they would rather you lose 1-0 than keep a clean sheet,” he said.

Harsh on Indonesia

Indonesia were making their first appearance in the knockout rounds of the competition and were ranked 121 places below their opponents.

They produced the first chance on six minutes when Netherlands-born attacker Rafael Struick prodded the ball first time narrowly over the bar.

Indonesia were behind soon after, Jackson Irvine crossing hard and low from the right and the ball flicking off the boot of defender Elkan Baggott and wrong-footing goalkeeper Ernando Ari.

There was not too much in it for a lot of the half, a physical game reduced to petty fouls and Indonesia twice letting fly with ambitious attempts that flew off target.

Indonesia’s vocal fans dominated at the compact Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium but were silenced for a second time on 45 minutes when Scotland-born Boyle connected on a delicious Gethin Jones cross to stoop in with his head for 2-0 at the far post.

Boyle required treatment and said afterwards he “just blacked out for a second”.

“The ball was in the box and I threw myself at it, I was a bit dazed but was OK to continue.

“I threw everything at it to get the ball in the back of the net.”

With Australia in firm control in the second half and Indonesia tiring at the end, Goodwin volleyed in and Souttar headed home to embellish the scoreline.

“We need to be a bit more ruthless and we managed to do that,” added Boyle.

Indonesia’s South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong felt 4-0 was harsh on his side.

“If we had not conceded this unlucky deflected first goal maybe things could have been different,” he said.

“We did not play badly and regardless of the four goals, I want to thank my players.” — AFP