MADRID, Jan 23 — Brazil defender Eder Militao has signed a contract extension to 2028 with Real Madrid, the Spanish giants announced on Tuesday.

Militao, 26, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Porto in 2019 but has played just one game this season due to a knee injury.

Militao has won the Champions League once and La Liga twice during his spell in the Spanish capital.

According to Spanish media, Militao’s new contract includes a release clause worth hundreds of million euros, similar to those of team-mates Vinicius, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde.

Last month Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti signed a new deal to stay with the club until 2026, ending speculation that he would take over the Brazil job. — AFP