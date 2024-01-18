MELBOURNE, Jan 18 — American world number five Jessica Pegula Thursday became the highest seed to depart the Australian Open, upset by young French star Clara Burel 6-4, 6-2.

The fifth seed had no answers to the 22-year-old, who set up an all-French third-round clash with Oceane Dodin, conqueror of Italy’s Martina Trevisan.

“I’m still shaking,” said Burel, who has never gone beyond a Grand Slam second round before. “I’m just really happy to be through.

“That’s nice that I play Oceane, because it means one of us will be in the fourth round. I’m sure it will be a great match.”

Pegula won the Montreal WTA 1000 trophy last season as well as a title in Seoul. — AFP