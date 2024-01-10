KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Top national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik fought back from a game down to overcome Denmark’s Rasmus Kjaer-Frederik Sogaard 20-22, 21-13, 21-13 in the first round of the 2024 Malaysia Open badminton championships here today.

With both pairs crossing swords for the first time, it was the world number 22 Danes who silenced the home fans at the Axiata Arena by taking the first game in nail-biting fashion.

Luckily, the Malaysian world number four regained their composure to win the second game and force a decider.

Both pairs slugged it out neck-and-neck until 10-10 before 2022 world champions Aaron-Wooi Yik turned on the power to dispose of Kjaer-Sogaard, who had stunned world number one Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang of China twice in succession at the French Open and Denmark Open last October.

The win sees Aaron-Wooi Yik setting up an all-Malaysian second-round clash against Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, who had earlier disposed of Thais Supak Jomkoh-Kittinupong Kedren 21-17, 22-20, and ensure at least one Malaysian pair will make the quarter-finals.

“In the first game, we were not comfortable with the game but, luckily, we slowly but surely got back our rhythm to emerge victorious,” said Aaron.

“For the next match (against teammates Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin), it won’t be easy as we train together and know each other’s game very well,” he added.

In last year’s edition, Aaron-Wooi Yik crashed out in the second round after losing to China’s Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi while Sze Fei-Bur Izzuddin were eliminated by eventual runners-up Wei Keng-Wang Chang in the opening round.

Meanwhile, world number nine Chen Tan Jie-Toh Ee Wei needed 47 minutes to oust French pair Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue 21-17, 21-18 in the mixed doubles event.

Tan Jie attributed their victory, which allowed them to avenge their semi-final loss to the French pair in the 2023 China Open last September, to the solid support of the home fans.

“Today, we were more confident and braver on the court and our fans are simply the best in the world. Our two-week preparations also helped us start the year on a winning note,” he said.

Ee Wei is just glad that whatever they learned in training paid off, although she admitted that they still have work to do to further elevate their game.

Tan Jie-Ee Wei, who reached the quarter-finals in last year’s edition, will next take on the winners of the match between Americans Vinson Chiu-Jennie Gai and Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito. — Bernama