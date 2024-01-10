MILAN, Jan 10 — Daniel Maldini, the son of Italian football icon Paolo Maldini, completed on Wednesday a loan move from AC Milan to Monza until the end of the season.

Maldini has already been on loan at Empoli this term and played as a substitute in the Tuscan club’s 3-0 home defeat to Milan on Sunday.

Last season the 22-year-old was on loan at Spezia, where he scored against his parent club in a dramatic 2-1 defeat in November 2022.

His previous — and first — senior career goal came against Spezia for Milan the previous campaign.

He is yet to score or set up any goals in the handful of appearances he has made so far this season.

Monza have established themselves as a solid top-flight club since being promoted in 2022 and sit 11th in Serie A.

Raffaele Palladino’s side face league leaders Inter Milan on Saturday. — AFP

