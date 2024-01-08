KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — National badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei is optimistic that men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia and the doubles pair of Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik can win titles at the Malaysia Open 2024, which is set to kick off at the Axiata Arena here tomorrow.

Chong Wei expressed that based on the performance of the 11th-ranked individual player and the fourth-ranked doubles pair in the world, they surely do not want to miss the opportunity to showcase their best performances in the tournament held on home soil.

“For me, this is the best opportunity for Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik and Zii Jia to win in the championship. I know the Malaysia Open is very important because we are playing at home, and there are high expectations from the fans.

“It is a heavy responsibility, so they need to do their best for their careers and the country,” he said during a media session to introduce two new faces joining the ‘Yonex Legend Vision’ here today.

They are women’s singles champion from India, Saina Nehwal, and Spanish star Carolina Marin.

Reflecting on the moments when he participated in the Malaysia Open before, the three-time Olympic silver medallist said he was touched by the support of fans who were willing to come from far away to support the national players.

“Like for me, fans came to the stadium to support, and I felt impressed, some even come from Kuantan, taking buses. So, players need to work hard and not give up easily.

“Losing is okay, but don’t give up easily. They understand that you have fought your best. I hope this time, not just Aaron-Wooi Yik and Zii Jia, but everyone (national players) has a chance to become champion,” he said.

Previously, the director of coaching at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM), Rexy Mainaky, challenged the national players to end the championship drought at the Malaysia Open 2024.

The last time a Malaysian representative became the champion was Chong Wei in the 2018 edition. — Bernama