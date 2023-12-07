KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim arrived at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium today and went to the pitch to look at the condition and watch the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) team in training.

During the 20-minute visit, TMJ who inspected the condition of the pitch was seen having a discussion with Malaysian Stadium Board (PSM) chief executive officer Mohd Faidz Sanusi as his team will be playing in the Malaysia Cup final at 9pm tomorrow.

TMJ, the owner of JDT, had uploaded a video clip on his official social media page about the condition of the pitch, two days after the Coldplay concert held at the same stadium.

In tomorrow’s Malaysia Cup final, three-time champions JDT face Terengganu FC who will be eyeing their second Malaysia Cup title.

Advertisement

Apart from eyeing their fourth Malaysia Cup victory, JDT will also be eyeing to cap the season with a treble after having won the Super League and FA Cup.

Last season (2022) JDT had also accomplished a treble after having already won the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah charity shield at the beginning of the season. — Bernama

Advertisement