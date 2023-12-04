MADRID, Dec 4 — Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal is expected to miss the rest of the year after the club announced Monday he suffered a calf injury in the weekend win over Granada.

Spain international Carvajal was replaced at half-time during Saturday’s 2-0 victory which kept Madrid top of La Liga above surprise challengers Girona on goal difference.

The club said tests revealed an injury to his left calf but did not give a timeline for his return. Spanish media suggested Carvajal could be sidelined for a month.

The 31-year-old has been a regular for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, captaining the team on a number of occasions this season. — AFP

Advertisement