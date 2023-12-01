KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — National men’s singles ace Ng Tze Yong is ready to train six hours a day for the next month with one objective — to do well in tournaments next season and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The world number 15 admitted that his decision to train more intensively for at least six hours a day is simply to be more consistent during matches.

He acknowledged that he has no choice but to train diligently to stay among the world’s top 16 players to earn a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I will maintain my rigorous (six hours a day) training stint, I only have one month to train so I want to give it my best... go all out in training to prepare for the tournaments next season.

“I need to be more consistent because sometimes I will beat a top player but lose my next game. I have to be more consistent,” he told reporters after his training session at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) here today.

The Johor-born shuttler, however, is satisfied with his achievement for the 2023 season.

“I am quite happy with my achievement this year because I can still improve. My target is the Olympics, so I have to maintain my position in the top 16,” he said.

This year, Tze Yong performed admirably in the tournaments he took part in, reaching the quarter-finals seven times, semi-finals twice and emerging as runner-up at the Arctic Open in Vantaa, Finland.

He even defeated several top players, including world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the second round of the All England in March. — Bernama `