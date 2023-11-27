KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — National men’s singles coach Hendrawan is committed to working with shuttler Ng Tze Yong for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Having coached Tze Yong for two years, Hendrawan said he would continue to help and prepare the world number 14 ahead of the prestigious Games.

“I have a clear mission with Tze Yong. I remain committed to my responsibility of guiding Tze Yong for the Olympics in Paris,” Hendrawan said in the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) statement today.

The statement issued by the 51-year-old Indonesian coach also dismissed speculation that he would leave the BAM in the near future.

Hendrawan, who was instrumental in helping former shuttler Datuk Lee Chong Wei bag the silver medal at the 2016 Olympics, is focused on the task ahead and determined to help Tze Yong.

“The ongoing qualifying process is extremely competitive and Tze Yong does not need any distractions at this stage. Together, we are determined to achieve our goals,” he said.

Tze Yong won the men’s singles silver medal and helped Malaysia reclaim the mixed team gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and finished runner-up in the Arctic Open in Vantaa, Finland, last month. — Bernama

