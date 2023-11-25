ZURICH, Nov 25 ― Fifa has started disciplinary proceedings over the crowd disturbances that caused a delay in the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium, football's world governing body said yesterday.

Brazil and Argentina fans started fighting behind one of the goals during the national anthems at Thursday's game, prompting police to charge at the travelling contingent with batons drawn.

The visiting world champions, led by captain Lionel Messi, went over to the terraces to try and calm the situation before leaving the pitch for more than 10 minutes.

“Fifa can confirm that its Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) and the Argentinian Football Association (AFA),” Fifa said in a statement yesterday.

Argentina face disciplinary action for potential breaches of 'Articles 17.2 and 14.5' of the Fifa disciplinary code related to crowd disturbance and delayed kick-off respectively.

Fifa added that Brazil are under investigation for potential violations of 'Article 17', which relates to maintaining order and security during matches.

The game started after the long delay and Argentina won 1-0 with a 63rd-minute header from defender Nicolas Otamendi. ― Reuters